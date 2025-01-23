The story behind one of the hottest calendars in all of Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Fire Department has teamed up with the county’s Animal Services Department to release its first calendar.

“Our calendar idea was actually born from a fire and EMS call earlier in the year,” explained Carrie Jones, who runs Chesterfield Animal Services. “We had a call at the shelter, and we had firefighters respond out. After they handled the call, they wanted to see some dogs, so we came inside, and it was just a perfect photo opportunity.”

After those photos were posted to social media, Jones said they were overwhelmed by the attention and support from the community.

They also got a lot of dogs adopted, so they wanted to continue the momentum.

All of the money raised from the calendars will go directly to Animal Services to help them continue their mission of saving dogs and cats.

Chesterfield Fire Battalion Chief Sal Luciano said the collaboration was also beneficial for his firefighters, who often encounter animals in difficult situations, including rescuing them from fires.

“It’s amazing to see the faces of the firefighters; you know, they’re smiling; they’re posing all over the units,” Luciano said. “And it’s just great to have them at the station and bring some joy to sometimes, you know, a job that doesn’t have it all the time.”

The calendars are available for purchase at the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter located on Public Works Road.

All of the dogs and kittens featured in the calendar have been adopted, but Jones said there are over 20 dogs available for adoption right now at the shelter, including the four-year-old beagle she was holding during our interview.

