Man stabbed in fight at Chesterfield storage facility, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was stabbed in a fight at a storage facility in Chesterfield Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The fight broke out at a facility near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Hendricks Road. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube