Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield father arrested after allegedly stabbing adult son in the back

Richmond top stories and weather January 10, 2023
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 21:54:56-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield father was arrested on Tuesday night after Chesterfield Police said he stabbed his adult son.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the 5600 block of Backwater Drive to respond to the incident.

Police said at the time of the incident, both the father and the son, who is an of-age adult, were intoxicated.

The son was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the father was arrested.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone