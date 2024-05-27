Police continuing search for suspect in fatal Chesterfield shooting, second victim still hospitalized

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman who was shot in Chesterfield County Sunday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Forensics investigators were back out on Periwinkle Drive Monday, examining the house where she and another man were shotas part of a homicide investigation.

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., officers were called for a shooting on Periwinkle Drive. They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital Sunday, where officials said he was pronounced dead.

After calling for an update, investigators tell CBS 6 they believe the shooting is isolated in nature, and there is not a threat to the greater community.

Detectives are actively following up on several leads, but there is no suspect information at this time.

Initial reports from the scene said the shooter likely drove off from the scene down Willis Road, toward I-95.

However, investigators say they could not confirm those details on Monday.

Several neighbors in the area described hearing what they thought were fireworks Sunday night, which was actually a barrage of gunfire. Witnesses told crews on the scene they heard 8 to 10 gunshots.

CBS 6 spoke to a neighbor who lives near the scene with their family, and they asked for anonymity considering the nature of the crime.

"It was very scary, especially being a single mom in that area," they said.

The neighbor said the shooting was the latest and largest of what has felt like a trend of unsettling crimes near their neighborhood, keeping some on edge.

“I do know that officers are doing their best and are in this area a lot. I just feel like something more needs to be done. It's just very strange and very scary," the neighbor said. “Very scary, very sad. I hope [the female victim] pulls through, and I'm really praying for her and her family, and I really hope they catch whoever did this because this is a really sad tragedy.”

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.