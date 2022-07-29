Chesterfield robbery suspect kills driver in crash while trying to flee from police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A police chase turned deadly Thursday night when a robbery suspect crashed into another car, leaving an innocent driver dead and a passenger severely injured.

Chesterfield County Police said the incident started when they were called to the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard around 7 p.m. for a robbery.

The robbery suspect hit a person with a gun before stealing their red Dodge truck. Police located the truck and attempted to pull the suspect over, but they refused to stop.

The chase continued on Hopkins Road where police said the suspect crossed the center line and crashed into a silver sedan coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The robbery suspect ran from the crash scene on foot, but was taken into custody shortly after.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

