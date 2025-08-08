Chesterfield residents voice concerns as DEQ reviews Dominion's proposed methane gas plant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) held an overview Thursday of Dominion Energy's proposed methane gas plant in Chesterfield County, a project that has generated significant community debate for the past two years.

Dominion Energy says the "Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center" would operate during peak energy demand periods, particularly on extremely hot or cold days when the regional power grid faces increased strain.

Watch: Can a fusion energy plant work in Chesterfield? Researchers share their thoughts.

Can a fusion energy plant work in Chesterfield? Researchers share their thoughts.

Community members have raised concerns about the plant's potential environmental impact, especially considering the energy that will already be consumed by nearby data centers.

"We are seeing unprecedented growth in customer demand. Over the next decade, it's going to double, so we need to have those generation resources to match that growing demand," said Jeremy Slayton with Dominion Energy.

"We don't hear about the health care costs. We don't hear about how particular communities might be increasingly negatively affected by bringing this new resource here," said Rachel James, a staff attorney with Southern Environmental Law Center. "And we don't hear about the cost in the long term, like fluctuations that come with fuel costs, as opposed to getting something more steady like solar."

The DEQ is expected to release an additional report about the proposed plant on Friday, which will mark the beginning of a two-month public comment period.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.