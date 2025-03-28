How Chesterfield is helping keep drugs away from children: 'Lock them up'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A program in Chesterfield County is helping residents properly store and dispose of medications.

The county is handing out free disposal pouches and medication lock boxes.

The goal is to keep the medications you’re currently using safe and to keep expired medications away from children.

"If you have medicines that you're currently using, vitamins, or anything over-the-counter, it's great to keep them locked up in these bags, because we want to get them out of the hands of littles and teenagers," explained prevention specialist Allyson Butler. "Sixty-one percent of teenagers say they get their prescription medications from a friend or family member at home, so if you have them, please lock them up."

The disposal pouches are an environmentally friendly alternative to flushing expired medications down the toilet.

All you have to do is open the pouch, insert your medications, add water, and shake up the bag.

Then, you can throw the pouch right in the trash.

"Over 70,000 kids unfortunately go to the ER every year because of unintentional medication poisonings," Butler said. "So we've heard parents say, 'Oh, this has really helped. I have grandkids at home. I have small children at home, and I have to take these medications, so this is a great alternative.'"

You can pick up your free drug-deactivation pouches and locking bags at the following locations:

Bon Air Library – 9103 Rattlesnake Road

Central Library – 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Chester Library – 11800 Centre St.

Clover Hill Library – 6701 Deer Run Drive

Enon Library – 1801 Enon Church Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library – 4501 River Road

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

Midlothian Library – 100 Millworks Crossing

North Courthouse Road Library – 325 Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County Police Department

Police Administration Building Lobby Desk – 10001 Iron Bridge Road

