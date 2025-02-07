Watch Now
Chesterfield eyes data centers for Westchester Commons and Upper Magnolia Green sites

Chesterfield County
The Chesterfield EDA is seeking to rezone 970 acres (within the dotted lines) for a data center project on a portion of the Upper Magnolia Green site. The black line is the proposed Powhite Parkway extension.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of acres in the western part of Chesterfield would be dedicated to data center projects under a pair of zoning proposals put forth by the county’s Economic Development Authority. The EDA this week filed rezoning requests that would tee up two data center campuses, one near Westchester Commons and the other on a portion of the Upper Magnolia Green site near Moseley. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

