Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority holds public meeting on proposal to build new data centers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County's Economic Development Authority held a community meeting Monday to hear feedback on the proposal to build two new data centers.

One data center would be near Moseley on the upper Magnolia Green west tract, while the other would be on a part of the Watkins Centre near Westchester Commons.

If approved, the rezoning requests for the upper Magnolia location would remove over 700 acres of residential development and create the Swift Creek preserve between Westerleigh Parkway and Duval road to the east of the proposed Powhite Parkway Extension.

The economic development authority already owns much of that land while it is in the process of buying the Watkins Centre parcel.

While some who attended the meeting share their uncertainties, others are optimistic to see where the proposal goes as long as it's executed the right way.

"So up in Northwest Virginia right now, they're building out data centers, and the cost of new power infrastructure is being passed on to the residential customers. And so my biggest concern tonight was that that doesn't happen to Chesterfield residents, and I didn't feel like they addressed it exactly," resident Chris Potters said.

The EDA says the new zones will bring in more jobs, increased tax revenue, opportunities for local businesses and more.

"So I think it's a good thing because people get employed. Employees use the barber shops and the grocery stores and so on. So it'll help with the growth of our county, but just do it wisely," resident Steve Harris said.

If you'd like to share your feedback, you can attend the next meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Cosby High School.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube