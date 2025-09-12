What we're learning about multiple fires at this Chesterfield data center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The operators of Chirisa Technology Parks have committed to replacing all batteries at their Chesterfield data center after a fourth fire incident prompted concerns from fire officials.

The latest fire occurred Monday and was "caused by a single battery which caught fire," according to the company.

"We believe the root cause was a manufacturing defect. The fire was contained within the battery cabinet enclosure and extinguished by a fire suppression system. It did not spread to the battery room or the building," the company said in a statement about the incident.

Pattern of incidents raises concerns

The Monday incident marked the fourth fire alert, prompting immediate action from Chirisa Technology Parks.

"This was the fourth alert of this kind at the CTP-01 facility which is unacceptable. Given the possible danger these batteries pose to our facility and employees we will be immediately removing and replacing all batteries with units from a different manufacturer," the company said.

The first fire call at the facility occurred on Dec. 5, followed by additional incidents on June 10 and Aug. 20. Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to all incidents.

Fire department addresses frequency concerns

Chesterfield Fire and EMS noted that fires at data centers are "rare" and emphasized that the number of calls does not affect its ability to respond to other emergencies. However, the frequency of incidents prompted an official response from the department.

"The company is actively working with the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office to address the root cause of these incidents and to reduce the risk for future fires. We are optimistic that proposed improvements at this facility will address the current concerns," Chesterfield officials said.

Company expresses cooperation commitment

Chirisa Technology Parks concluded its statement by acknowledging the ongoing collaboration with local emergency services.

The company said it appreciated "the efforts and patience of our team and the close cooperation of Chesterfield Fire and EMS."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

