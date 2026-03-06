Chesterfield police investigate fatal crash

RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield County Police report a man has died in an overnight crash.

They said it happened in the 300 block of Old Hundred Road at about 12:45 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

Police said a pickup truck on Old Hundred Road left the road and hit a tree. The driver, an adult man, died.

His identity is being withheld until his family can be told, according to police.

The investigation continues, but anyone with information can contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

