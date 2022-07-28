Chesterfield County leaders ask residents to approve bond referendum for $540m

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When Chesterfield County voters head to the polls in November, they will be asked to approve a bond referendum approving the issuance of hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds over the next decade to fund capital improvement projects.

County leaders laid out how much they were asking for and how that money would be spent on Thursday.

If approved, the county said over an eight to ten-year period, it would issue up to $540 million in general obligation bonds to pay for capital projects in four areas: schools, public safety, libraries and parks and recreation.

It's the county's first bond referendum since 2013.

"We've had a lot of growth in the last nine years. There were things we didn't get done, quite frankly, in 2013," Dr. Joseph Casey, a Chesterfield County administrator, said.

$375 million is earmarked for schools, which includes replacing or expanding several elementary or middle schools and building a new high school and elementary school on the western side of the county around Route 360.

Other money would guide similar projects for libraries and fire stations.

There is also money for expanding access to the parks.

Finally, they plan to build four new police stations as the department currently leases buildings.

Officials said that three main things guided what they selected - economic interest, capacity and revitalization.

"Fire stations, I think, are a great example. Going into established communities that have established facilities and bringing them up to sort of that modern standard," Matt Harris, Chesterfield County's administrator for finance and administration, said.

Officials said they started this process in 2019 and intended it for a 2020 referendum but delayed it because of the pandemic and funding, including federal relief, between now and then changed.

"We never stop our capital planning, the needs and opportunities are always a little bit different," Harris said.

Officials said there will be no new taxes associated with paying off the debt from these bonds and say they have the capacity to take on new debt with their current revenue streams.

"None of this is betting on additional growth, additional dollars coming in, we've already got those on hand. And again, the fundamentals don't suggest that they're going to go away," Harris said.

If approved, officials said they will stagger the projects over the next decade. Among the driving factors for what gets done first is the real estate piece.

"If you're replacing the existing facility as close to the community that it's serving, and then in the first instance, it's an essential consideration," Harris said.

If rejected, officials said there are other financing sources that are available to pursue but they may have to wait a few years after the vote.

They add that they would do everything that they could to maintain public standards for essential projects like schools and public safety.

"We will have to rebalance other priorities and needs and operational needs. It's not a pleasant exercise. But, again, it's an exercise that as professionals, we will go through," Casey said.

Early voting starts on September 23.