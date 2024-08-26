What Chesterfield County Fair organizers are saying after multiple fights led to 4 arrests

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The general manager of the Chesterfield County Fair said safety remains a top priority after police said several fights led to four arrests at the venue Saturday night.

"We don't understand it, because we work so hard, because we want people and families to come and enjoy themselves," Brenda White Vaughn said."We were having a great day. The weather was great, great crowd, great events going on. And then you have groups that want to come in and just disrupt... We don't understand it."

White Vaughn commended Chesterfield Police for their quick response.

"[Officers] did such a fabulous job, as they always do, and we're so proud to have them here to keep us safe," she said.

Officers working at the fairgrounds at 10300 Courthouse Road were told around 8:30 p.m. about "the possibility of fights between juvenile attendees," according to officials with Chesterfield Police.

"Officers attempted to disperse the crowds in a peaceful manner to prevent any potential fights," officials with the department said Sunday. "The fair gates closed as scheduled at 9 p.m. Members of the crowd outside the gates became upset and attempted to force their way in, so fair personnel decided to close the fair early for the evening."

WATCH: 4 arrested after fights break out at Chesterfield County Fair

VIDEO AND PHOTOS: 4 arrested after fights break out at Chesterfield County Fair

However, as those crowds reached the parking lots, multiple fights broke out, according to police.

That is when officers ordered the crowds to disperse and multiple officers "deployed pepper spray to break up multiple fights," police said.

Police said EMS crews treated 13 people for injuries. One suffered an arm injury and twelve were treated for pepper spray exposure, including one boy who was taken to an area hospital.

Two men were arrested outside the fairgrounds in connection to incidents, officials said.

Eighteen-year-old Klaron Dupree-Faulkner, of Richmond, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property (gun was in his vehicle), underage possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and trespassing. Thirty-one-year-old Eric Edwards Jr., of Henrico, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and attempted brandishing within 1000 feet of a school.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy was arrested for assaulting an officer and a 15-year-old boy was arrested for assaulting a fair employee. Those teens were released to their parents at the scene, officials said.

The fair closed at 10 p.m. because of the incident.

FULL INTERVIEW: Chesterfield County Fair GM talks safety after fights: 'It's unfortunate'

FULL INTERVIEW: Chesterfield County Fair GM talks safety after fights: 'It's unfortunate'

White Vaughn said organizers work year-round on safety and security, including the event's clear bag policy which she said is "very much enforced."

"So do not show up with a backpack," White Vaughn warned. "You will not be allowed in unless it's a clear backpack. It will still be bag checked and metal detected. Don't come in with a large bag, anything larger than a fanny pack."

White Vaughn also said the county has implemented several new safety measures this year like fencing, new gates and security cameras.

"We have drones in the sky, things like that," she said. "So even those who cause disruption, guess what? Smile. You're on Candid Camera."

People can also opt-in for emergency alerts from the fair by texting CFIELDFAIR to 888777.

The Chesterfield County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 31 with hours Monday through Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.