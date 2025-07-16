Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 people taken to hospital after car crashes into building awning in North Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 16, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a car crashed into the awning of a building in North Chesterfield on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, the crash happened along Boulders Parkway.

Both people suffered minor injuries.

Officials said an inspector is working to make sure the building is structurally sound before crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

