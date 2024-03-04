How you can help Chesterfield County first responders have the blood they need in emergencies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.-- In an emergency, every moment matters. For people in need of blood, having a supply ready to go is of utmost importance.

That's why in December, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS became the first emergency department in Central Virginia to carry whole blood on ambulances.

"I feel like we're truly given them the best chance of survival by carrying this program," said director of EMS for Chesterfield Fire and EMS Wayne Bowen. "The whole blood actually carries all of the clotting factors that can transport oxygen, so it buys the patient time."

The county partnered with Inova Blood Donor Services to supply their ambulances. It’s part of a pilot program, since last May, Inova has also been providing whole blood for the area’s Med-Flight program.

Together, Chesterfield ambulances and VSP Med-Flight have administered at least 18 units of blood, saving 18 lives, according to Bowen.

But now they need your help continue saving lives.

This Thursday, Chesterfield Fire and EMS is holding their inaugural blood drive at the Eanes Pittman Public Safety Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"We get asked by citizens, what can we do to help," said Bowen. "This is an absolutely wonderful way that you can help is by signing up to give blood."

Chesterfield Fire and EMS has a goal of collecting 100 units of blood Thursday.

To sign up, you can call 1-866-256-6372 and use code 8877.

