Man charged with arson, murder after fatal house fire in Chesterfield

Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:00:31-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with arson and second-degree murder in connection to a fatal house fire that happened early Tuesday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

The fire happened in the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road around 3 a.m. Crews found the body of a woman inside the damaged home while they were extinguishing the flames.

A man was also found at the scene of the fire — outside of the home — and fire officials said he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

After a joint investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office, Chesterfield County Police detectives arrested Lee R. Vaughan Jr., who lived in the home, in connection to the woman's death and the fire.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending a positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The relation of the victim to the suspect was not specified by police.

Vaughan is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond

