1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A house fire near the Winterpock area of Chesterfield County left a woman dead and a man injured early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report a brush fire in the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road.

When fire crews arrived to the scene, they found a single-story home on fire, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Sal Luciano.

A woman was found dead inside the home. Firefighters said a man was found outside of the home when crews arrived. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but he is expected to be okay.

Luciano said it took a crew of three tankers and about an hour to knock out the flames. He added that Tuesday is a Class 4 fire day due to the winds, humidity level and overall dryness, so their fire department will have extra crews available to quickly respond to potential fires.

The fire is currently under investigation and more information will be released when available.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS