CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- It is the middle of July, but some Chesterfield County students returned to school on Monday morning.

Bellwood and Falling Creek Elementary Schools have participated in a year-round schooling model since 2018.

"This is an opportunity to look at some learning lost during the shorter summer for them," Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty said.

The district said early data showed the year-round model has helped students retain information learned throughout the school year.

Chesterfield moved to this model in 2018, but district leaders said the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to track the full impact.

WTVR

"We’ve had other schools ask about it, and we’ve said let us get some solid feedback," Daugherty said. "We’ll look at it this year and next year and make a strong decision."

For the first time in more than two years, Chesterfield students started the school year without COVID restrictions.

"We’ve allowed mask optional," Daugherty said. "You’ll see some staff and students wearing them, but our effort to keep the building clean and secure in that area benefits us a big deal, and we have protocols in place."

Daugherty said he was thankful for the new quarantine guidance announced last week by the Virginia Department of Health.

That guidance no longer required children exposed to a student with COVID to quarantine for five days.

“I think the opportunity to have our kids be in school, we saw the evidence of our children not being in school and it's not good for them, the parents or teachers," he said. "Coming to school is good for everyone and helps us do our job."

WTVR

While Chesterfield was short more than 150 bus drivers at this time last year, the district said there are just 40 open bus driver positions with about 30 drivers in training.

"We increased salaries and bonuses, and we are listening to our drivers more as well," Daugherty said.

The district is hopeful for a smooth transition when all students return to school on August 22 and 23.