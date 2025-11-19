Police investigating 'apparent attempted abduction' of 3-year-old at Chesterfield library

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an "apparent attempted abduction" at the Deer Run Library on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police said a 3-year-old was playing in front of the library around 2:30 p.m. when an unidentified woman approached him.

The woman picked the child up before being confronted by a nearby caregiver. Police said that after a brief struggle, the woman released the child and ran toward Hull Street Road.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a blue T-shirt and white headphones.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or location is asked to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

