Man charged with arson after fire at Chesterfield apartment building

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is charged with arson after a fire at a Chesterfield County apartment complex, Chesterfield Fire and EMS announced on Friday.

The fire broke out inside an apartment in the 3200 block of Tanners Way. Fire crews were called to the scene at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

"The first firefighters that arrived on scene found smoke coming from an apartment building and fire inside a room in one unit. After an investigation, the fire was determined to be arson," a news release said.



Friday, the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office obtained warrants for Jecoby Anderson, 47. He is charged with one felony count of burning an occupied dwelling and one felony count of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

