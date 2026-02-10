Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10 residents displaced after apartment fire in Chesterfield, officials say

taylor thumbnails - 2026-02-10T095835.518.png
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Ten residents are displaced after an apartment fire in Chesterfield County on Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the 5400 block of Grist Mill Drive just after 7:30 a.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

First responders found smoke coming from a second floor apartment and fire in the bedroom. They were able to mark the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

