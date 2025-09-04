Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kid-designed, volunteer-built playground unveiled in Chester

A brand new, volunteer-built playground will soon be unveiled in Chester. Volunteers build the new play space at the Chester Family YMCA. Kids helped design it by drawing pictures of their dream play areas.
CHESTER, Va. — A brand new, volunteer-built playground was unveiled in Chester on Thursday.

Volunteers build the new play space at the Chester Family YMCA. Kids helped design it by drawing pictures of their dream play areas.

The project is part of a nationwide effort by the company Kaboom to end play space inequity, with a goal of making sure every child has a safe place to play.

An estimated 6,000 children will be able to use this new playground every year.

