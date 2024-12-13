Chester woman fighting polycystic kidney disease: Could you be her donor?

CHESTER, Va. — A Chester woman is putting out a call to the community that she needs a kidney donor to survive.

Lynn Griner’s genetic disease, polycystic kidney disease, has taken the lives of three of her family members before they could find donors. Doctors at the University of Virginia told Griner in August that she will need a kidney transplant sooner than later.

She recalled feeling shocked but said she chose to wake up every morning and keep going forward, hoping to find someone.

Her friend Eileen Meehan began helping with the search when she learned of her friend's prognosis.

“We're in this together and I will always stand by your side," she said to Griner.

The pair knew they needed some way to get the word out digitally but didn’t have the skills to do it. They went to their local library asking if someone could help them with making a QR code. Not only did library staff help, they also helped design posters for the search. That meeting became just the starting point of their efforts.

The pair has now learned a whole slew of new skills from making their own shirts, designing decals for cars and holding fundraisers.

“I just want to be a voice and to help my friend and also help so many of the people that are facing the same thing,” Meehan said.

While they haven’t found a donor yet, they don’t plan to give up. Griner is hoping she gets the greatest gift of all this season: finding a donor.

“Save lives and let people live a full life and not be connected to a machine. Let them live a full life and keep going as long as they can,” Griner said.

