Chippenham Hospital breaks ground on new 24/7 emergency room in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield residents will have access to expanded emergency healthcare services next year.

Officials with Chippenham Hospital, part of HCA Virginia, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning for the construction of Chesterfield ER.

The nearly 11,000-square-foot freestanding facility, which will be located on Iron Bridge Road in Chester, will be staffed by board-certified emergency room physicians and nurses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It will provide the same services as an emergency room housed within a hospital.

This entire corridor of Iron Bridge Road has seen growth over the last few years between the courthouse and Beach Road, the site of the Chesterfield County Police Headquarters. New road construction will open up the area to locations like Woodland Pond.

"Having certified physicians available close to this community, where we continue to see phenomenal growth, is really critical," Lance Jones, CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals, said. "The same level of services that folks have come to expect from Chippenham and Johnston-Willis over 50 years now with HCA's investment in the county, is going to be replicated here."

Chesterfield ER will be HCA Virginia's 10th freestanding emergency room. A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for Scott's Walk, a freestanding emergency room in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2026.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.