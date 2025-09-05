Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot after altercation outside Chester ABC store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Suspect in custody, no threat to community
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 5, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CHESTER, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting outside an ABC store in Chester on Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

According to sources, the man, who is homeless, was shot multiple times after an altercation outside the store in the 12600 Block of Route 1. The shooting happened around 6 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are serious, though non-life-threatening.

In an update at 7:50 p.m., Chesterfield Police said the suspect is now in custody and there is no threat to the community.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene. Click here to watch.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

