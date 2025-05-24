Why these Virginia firefighters are using Knox Box program: 'Family members understand'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters have been using a program designed to improve access to the homes of individuals experiencing medical emergencies. The Knox Box programallows first responders to quickly enter homes, particularly benefiting those living alone or with medical conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Richard David Hall, who cares for his mother, Janice, an Alzheimer's patient, shared the challenges of providing constant care for an aging parent. "Every day is an adventure, but we are so blessed to have her," Hall said.

The Knox Box is a secure container mounted on the doors of participating homes. In emergencies, such as strokes or falls, firefighters can gain immediate access to residences without forcing entry, thus minimizing family stress.

"Family members understand that having a loved one who is a fall risk or has other medical conditions means they want us to enter without damaging property," a firefighter explained. "This saves them thousands of dollars with a simple turn of a key."

Firefighters use a special code to retrieve the key from a secure holder in their truck. "We simply grab the key and open the door. Once inside, we can provide the necessary assistance," the firefighter added.

Each Knox Box contains a contact file, allowing firefighters to alert family members and review critical medical history and medications once they enter the home. This information is essential for responding effectively, particularly if the individual is unconscious.

Hall expressed strong support for any initiative that enhances safety for families caring for seniors. His family is already involved in Project Lifesaver, and he is eager to participate in additional programs that provide peace of mind.

"I'm happy the fire department is implementing something that facilitates easier access," Hall said. "A safe, quiet entry is often preferable to forcing a door, even when family is present."

To obtain a Knox Box, families can apply for the program or purchase one directly from the Knox Company.