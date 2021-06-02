Virginia police lieutenant arrested on on abduction, rape charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- The Chesapeake Police Department announced one of its lieutenants has been arrested on multiple charges including abduction and rape.

Lieutanant Sean Maddox was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with Abduction with the Intent to Defile, Rape, two counts of Forcible Sodomy, two counts of Threaten Bodily Harm and two counts of Stalking following a criminal investigation.

The Chesapeake Police Ethics and Conduct Unit received a complaint earlier this year that alleged Maddox had engaged in criminal activity. The case was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Section, where detectives found probable cause to charge Maddox with several criminal offenses.

Maddox started working with the department in February 2008.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), leave a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips mobile app.