Meet the six newest cheetah cubs at Metro Richmond Zoo! 🐆

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the birth of six cheetah cubs to parents Zuri and Ramses.

Born on May 13 after a three-month gestation, the litter includes three males (Lagos, Bukavu, and Cairo) and three females (Matola, Kampala, and Lusaka).

After spending their first months at the zoo's Cheetah Conservation Center, a private facility with 19 habitats dedicated to cheetah care, Zuri and her three-month-old cubs have moved to the public cheetah habitat in the zoo.

Metro Richmond Zoo

Zoo guests can now observe cheetah cubs up close with their mother and learn more about this species.

During their first few months of life, the cubs have several vet checkups for weigh-ins, deworming, and essential vaccinations.

Since 2013, 167 cheetahs have been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo. The cheetah faces critical threats in the wild, with its population declining 93% over the last 120 years, according to zoo officials.

