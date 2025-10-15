Truckers Parade Against Cancer raises $2 million over 25 years in rural Virginia

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. — In rural Charlotte County, Virginia, an annual parade is making a significant impact in the fight against cancer. The Truckers Parade Against Cancer has raised more than $2 million over its 25-year history, an impressive feat for a county with just 12,000 residents.

For 15 miles, people lined up along the parade route as truck horns blew, showing solidarity and support for the Truckers Parade Against Cancer.

"The word survivor is heavy. But it's lighter than the alternative, which is why I am thankful to be here," said Sara Rucker, a cancer survivor from Fredericksburg.

WTVR Sara Rucker

Rucker has long supported the annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer in Charlotte County. She watched from the sidelines for 27 and a half years as her two maternal aunts fought breast cancer — one five times, one twice.

Then last October, the young mother of triplets learned she herself was diagnosed with breast cancer 16 months after her aunt died.

The Truckers Parade Against Cancer, known as TPAC, has a storied history.

"We started in 2000 with 40 trucks, and we have grown to over 200 trucks and this is our 25th anniversary," said Sheila Jones, TPAC co-founder.

TPAC is unique not because semi-trucks make up the bulk of the participants, but because of its financial impact to fight cancer.

"For a community that's a small community like this one, to raise $2 million is, it's amazing, it's incredible," said April Hughes with the American Cancer Society.

Charlotte County is home to just 12,000 people.

"You could not find a better community to live in because everybody knows everybody and if you're ever in a position where you need help, there's always a helping hand, always," said Robert Clowdis, a TPAC team member.

WTVR Robert Clowdis

Clowdis has been with TPAC since the beginning, and like almost everyone, his family has been touched by cancer.

"My mother-in-law, my father-in-law, my grandfather, all passed from cancer," Clowdis said.

Money is raised with an entry fee that gives participants either an "In Honor Of" or "In Memory Of" banner on their truck. But cancer has a way of changing those signs.

WTVR

"Very sad. We had already made three banners this year that had to be changed in the last two weeks from an 'Honor' to a 'Memory' and that hits home," Jones said.

This year there are 290 names on banners on nearly 200 trucks in the parade, including CBS 6's Stormrider, which had my brother's name on the front. My brother lost his fight with cancer in July.

Wayne Covil Eddy Covil

The truck also honored two team members who lost their fight — Studio Director Dave Roberts and Anchor Stephanie Rochon.

WTVR

For Rucker, the impact could be even greater.

"This should be run all across the nation. If we all join together, $2 million could turn into $200 million," Rucker said.

The money TPAC has raised goes to the American Cancer Society specifically for research.

"We are very keen and very determined that we are going to support the cancer research," Jones said.

"We're able to sponsor two research grants, one surrounding virus-triggered cancer from Duke University, and the second surrounding earlier detection and better treatment for pancreatic cancer at University of Alabama Birmingham," said Shannon Feinman, an American Cancer Society volunteer.

Estes Express, headquartered in Richmond, not only participates in the parade but has wrapped their trailers for the American Cancer Society and included a QR code for the Road To Recovery program, which provides free rides for cancer patients to get treatment.

"You get noticed going down the road, rather than just a big E on the side, when it's something saying Cancer Society," said Charles Lenhart, an Estes Express Lines driver.

As this year's parade ended, the money raised keeps going.

"I hope one of the dollars we raise, whoever the smart researcher is, I hope that one of those dollars finds the cure," Clowdis said.

For Clowdis and everyone at TPAC, it's also about timing.

"One day it's going to happen, I just hope it's tomorrow," Clowdis said.

Twenty-five years, 25 parades and $2 million raised for cancer research. This year's goal for the parade is to raise $200,000.

