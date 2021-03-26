Police ID driver killed in shooting at Virginia highway weigh station

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the driver killed in a shooting at the Dahlgren Weigh Station, along the 3900 block of Route 301 near the Maryland state line in King George County Thursday morning.

"The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when an SUV pulled off Route 301 into the weigh station’s parking lot. Moments after the SUV parked in the lot, a female passenger exited and began running away from it. The male driver quickly exited and appears to have fired a handgun at the female," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "There was a Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Trooper and a Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station as this was happening. Both state police personnel engaged the male driver and exchanged gunfire with him."

Virginia State Police

Police shot and killed the driver of the SUV, who was later identified as 35-year-old Charles C. White III, of Prince George's, Maryland.

His remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy, troopers said.

Officials said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

"The female, who is also from Prince George’s, Maryland, ransported to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for treatment of serious injuries, but non-life threatening, injuries," the email continued.

Troopers said a 21-year-old Maryland man standing outside the box truck as it was being inspected was shot by White.

He was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of a serious, but non-life threatening, injury, according to troopers.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story.