Virginia man killed after pickup truck ran off road, hit several trees, troopers say

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of a 62-year-old man killed in a pickup truck crash in rural Sussex County Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of Birch Island Road.

A preliminary investigation found the driver of a Dodge Dakota was headed north on Birch Island Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

Troopers said the driver, Charles Lee Mixell of Fleetwood Avenue in Wakefield, died at the scene.

The road was shut down and VDOT crews set up a detour while crews worked the crash scene.

Officials said their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Sussex County is roughly 55 miles and a 1-hour drive from Richmond along Interstate 95 and then Route 460.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.