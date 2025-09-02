Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charles City deputies stop 500+ drivers in six hours over Labor Day weekend, 50+ summonses issued

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 2, 2025
Posted

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. —The Charles City County Sheriff's Office conducted sobriety checkpoints on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, during the Labor Day weekend, resulting in 52 summonses and seven vehicle tows.

A total of 534 vehicles were checked during a six-hour period.

Traffic violations included driving while suspended, expired state tags and expired state inspections.

Charles City County Sheriff traffic stops

"This is just our continued commitment to ensuring the roadways of the Commonwealth, especially in Charles City County are safe. Along with this, we continued saturated patrols throughout the Holiday weekend," said Charles City County Sheriff Jayson Crawley.

Crawley reported zero traffic fatalities in Charles City County over the holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

