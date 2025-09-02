Charles City deputies stop 500+ drivers in six hours over Labor Day weekend, 50+ summonses issued

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. —The Charles City County Sheriff's Office conducted sobriety checkpoints on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, during the Labor Day weekend, resulting in 52 summonses and seven vehicle tows.

A total of 534 vehicles were checked during a six-hour period.

Traffic violations included driving while suspended, expired state tags and expired state inspections.

"This is just our continued commitment to ensuring the roadways of the Commonwealth, especially in Charles City County are safe. Along with this, we continued saturated patrols throughout the Holiday weekend," said Charles City County Sheriff Jayson Crawley.

Crawley reported zero traffic fatalities in Charles City County over the holiday weekend.

