Charles City police searching for suspect in attempted murder

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a Charles City man who they believe tried to murder a woman.

Police say Ernest L. Jones, 42, allegedly assaulted and strangled a woman, who officials called a companion, in the Wayside area of Charles City County late Tuesday.

He is wanted on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Felony Domestic Assault, and Felony Strangulation.

Call Charles City County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 829-9265 or Metro Richmond Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have information to share.

You can also use the P3 mobile app or P3 online form to submit a tip. All tips are anonymous and a reward of up to $5,000 could be paid for information that leads to his arrest.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.