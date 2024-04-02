Chesterfield police say fatal officer-involved shooting of was Charles Byers 'justified'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- After a nearly yearlong investigation into the July 2023 officer-involved shooting death of Charles Byers, police said Tuesday that the use of force was "justified."

The following statement was released following the conclusion of the investigation:

The Chesterfield County Police Department submitted its criminal investigation into the July 8, 2023, death of Charles Byers to the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The Commonwealth’s Attorney has reviewed the criminal investigation and concluded, based on the totality of the circumstances, that the actions and use of force of the Chesterfield County officers were justified in response to the actions of Mr. Byers.



We met earlier today with Mr. Byers’ parents to go over the timeline and details of our investigation. This is, without question, a tragic series of events that we now know began with a person in crisis, who was taken into custody under a temporary detention order, and ended with a neighbor’s call to 911 and officers faced with an unrelenting and threatening breaking and entering suspect armed with a hatchet. This is an outcome no one wanted, and its impacts continue to be felt by our community, our officers and, most significantly, by the Byers family. Our hearts go out to the Byers family as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one.



Incidents like this bring further attention to the weaknesses in our mental health system and highlight areas where legislative change and additional funding may be necessary to bridge the gaps. Our agency remains committed to being a partner in advocating for meaningful and effective changes that will better serve our community.





This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!