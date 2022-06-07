Watch
Man found in Richmond alley pronounced dead at the hospital

Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of W. Charity Street at about 7:30 a.m. after neighbors heard a gunshot, according to Richmond Police.

Officers found the man in an alley behind apartments on that block.

West Charity Street shooting.png
Richmond Police investigate a fatal shooting on West Charity Street in Richmond, Va.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the man's name nor any information about a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

