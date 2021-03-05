Charity donates protective vest to Richmond Fire Department K-9

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanks to a charitable donation, the Richmond Fire Department's arson K-9 Erny has a new, lifesaving vest.

The fire department said the bullet and stab protective vest came from an organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Firefighters said the vest will act as body armor and could potentially save K-9 Erny's life.

Each vest is custom-fitted, made in the U.S. and NIJ certified, according to the fire department.

K-9 Erny's vest is sponsored by Patricia Giencke of Massachusetts. It features the phrase "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always" on the front.

According to a press release, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

Their program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.