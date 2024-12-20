Watch Now
Some employees charged in nursing home case are back to work. Now the prosecutor is trying to stop that.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins told CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit he is filing a bond modification notice on Monday to try to prevent all of the staff members from Colonial Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who were charged with misdemeanors from providing medical treatment until the case is resolved.

CBS 6 has received several tips from concerned viewers that some of those staff members were still working at the facility, so we asked Collins if that was allowed.

Collins responded that he is filing the motion Monday to try to amend the bonds of those individuals so they cannot continue to work in the facility or others.

The 14 staff members charged with misdemeanors are all charged with falsifying patient records.

