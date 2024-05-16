They say changes to a Virginia veterans families program 'felt like a betrayal'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed an Executive Directive to study a program that helps disabled and deceased military veterans' family members attend university. The move comes as advocates for the program are crying foul after changes to it were made in the state budget approved earlier this week.

"We are concerned about this," said Stuart McFaden. "Very much so."

McFaden and Kayla Owen said the latest development surrounding the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program (VMSDEP) will impact their veteran families and many others.

"Bottom line, it raises the cost for some families exponentially," Owen said. She is the co-founder of Friends of the VMSDEP, formed to oppose the changes as they came to light during the budget process

The program, run by the Virginia Department of Veterans Service (VDVS) in partnership with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) covers eight semesters of in-state tuition for children and spouses of permanently disabled veterans or for those missing, killed, or prisoners of war.

But language in the approved budget includes several changes including moving oversight to SCHEV; requiring other local, state, and federal funding options be used first; and only covering undergraduate degrees.

"In addition to specifically enumerate that there is an expected family contribution prior to putting in a single dollar is very alarming," Owen said.

The language included a grandfather clause, but had an effective date of Wednesday -- two days after the budget was passed.

Owen, the wife of a disabled veteran, had planned to further her education to become a nurse practitioner but said she no longer qualifies. McFaden is a disabled veteran from the United States Marine Corps and is unsure if his high school senior is grandfathered in.

Meanwhile Wednesday night, Youngkin signed an Executive Directive calling for SCHEV to lead a stakeholder task force to review the program -- to ensure its long-term viability and mitigate disruption to military families.

He cited ballooning costs -- saying waivers have increased 341% in five years and is expected to cost $180 million by 2025 -- for 18,000 students.

These echo concerns raised by SCHEV, Virginia universities, and lawmakers who expanded the program in 2019.

"Our idea was to make sure that undergrad opportunities are made for all Virginians in his veterans families who have served," said Senator Jeremy McPike, (D-Prince William.) "However, that program has grown and paying for med schools and paying for doctoral programs, many other things beyond the original scope of intent."

However, advocates say it's being done in the wrong order.

"Let's move it to a study. Let's figure out exactly what we need to make this program successful and sustainable moving forward," Owen said.

"This is a earned benefit for their service to the nation, and the injuries they suffered through their service to our nation," Virgnia Delegate Mike Cherry said.

A sentiment shared by Delegate Mike Cherry who was among several lawmakers to speak against the change Monday -- and says he and others are working on legislation the would the restore the original program language -- and study possible changes for next year.

"And fix it the right way not kind of haphazardly the way it was done through the budgeting process," said Cherry.

Cherry says this plan is if lawmakers return for a continuation of Monday's special session to address skill games -- they would have this legislation ready to go and take it up then.

