Powhatan man killed was standing in road when he was hit by car, troopers say

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of the 27-year-old man killed after being hit by a car in Powhatan County early Saturday morning.

The driver of a Toyota sedan was headed south on Dorset Road, about 200 feet south of Genito Road, just after 12:05 a.m. when they hit a man standing in the road, according to Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police.

The pedestrian, Chance Tevin Burrell of Powhatan, died at the scene, Shehan said.

"He was standing in the southbound travel lane of Dorset Road when he was struck," Shehan said. "Alcohol is thought to be a contributing factor. "

Troopers said Burrell's next of kin was notified by investigators at the crash scene.

The 36-year-old driver of the sedan was not hurt and remained at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said "alcohol was not a factor" for the driver, who they said was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which troopers said remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

