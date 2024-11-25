Watch Now
Hanover teen works to provide Christmas gifts for kids in his community

Chance Archer is a senior at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, and he started "One Small Chance" to help underprivileged students in his community.
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover County teenager hoping to make sure every child has a toy under the tree this Christmas has launched his own nonprofit.

Chance Archer, a senior at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, started One Small Chance to help underprivileged students in his community.

The Ashland teen has held school supply drives in the past, raising thousands of dollars for book bags and other necessities, but now wants to spread holiday cheer to take the burden off of families struggling to provide gifts and clothes for their children.

Chance Archer
On Saturday, November 30, Chance is hosting a toy drive at the Ashland Feed Store to collect new, unwrapped toys for elementary and middle schoolers across his county.

He says giving back helps makes his holiday brighter, and he's encouraging more students to get involved in their community.

"I feel like most people our age, we think we can't do something, but we can," Archer explained. "You know, there's so much support from our friends, from our families, from our coaches. If you see a need, like I saw a need, 34% of our students at Patrick Henry are financially challenged. So if you see a need, do something, and I think everyone can do something."

The toy drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Feed Store. You can also contact Chance at onesmallchance@gmail.com to volunteer or make a donation.

