Man wounded in shooting on Richmond's Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at approximately 12:22 a.m. on June 13 for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Major crimes detectives are investigating the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.