Chesterfield Schools names new interim superintendent

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County School Board named its new interim superintendent, following the retirement of its previous leader, Dr. Mervin Daugherty.

Dr. John T. Murray, who previously served as deputy superintendent for Chesterfield Schools, will start in the superintendent position beginning September 1.

Dr. Murray also served as principal of Matoaca High School and Carver Middle School, as well as assistant principal at Matoaca and Robious Middle Schools.

“Dr. Murray has a deep understanding of our schools and the Chesterfield community, and the Board is confident that his leadership will provide steady guidance and support for our school division," School Board Chair Dot Heffron said. The School Board looks forward to working with Dr. Murray to ensure a successful and productive start to the school year.”

