Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield County schools superintendent announces retirement

Back to School Chesterfield 03.png
WTVR
Back to School Chesterfield 03.png
Posted at 9:13 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 21:13:06-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Public Schools superintendent Mervin Daugherty announced Tuesday that he would retire from the position, effective June 30.

Daugherty has served as superintendent since November 2018 and spent almost 50 years working in education.

“It has been my honor to lead Chesterfield County Public Schools. Our students, teachers, families, and community are second to none,” Daugherty said. “I will miss being part of this outstanding organization.”

The Chesterfield County School Board says it will provide more information soon regarding the process to hire a new superintendent.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone