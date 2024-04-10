Chesterfield County schools superintendent announces retirement

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Public Schools superintendent Mervin Daugherty announced Tuesday that he would retire from the position, effective June 30.

Daugherty has served as superintendent since November 2018 and spent almost 50 years working in education.

“It has been my honor to lead Chesterfield County Public Schools. Our students, teachers, families, and community are second to none,” Daugherty said. “I will miss being part of this outstanding organization.”

The Chesterfield County School Board says it will provide more information soon regarding the process to hire a new superintendent.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!