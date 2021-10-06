Petersburg man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in road rage incident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 22-year-old Petersburg man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a driver during what police described as a road rage incident.

The suspect and the victim were driving along E. Hundred Road on the evening of Sept. 30 when the suspect pulled up next to the passenger side of the victim's car and shot her, according to Chesterfield County Police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives believe the shooter was Sean M. Jolley. He was arrested and charged with felonious assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jolley is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app as police continue to investigate the incident.