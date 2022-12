CHESTER, Va. — After having to cancel their last food bank distribution of the year due to the weather, the Chesterfield Food Bank has been able to set a new date to make up for it.

The food bank will now have their last distribution of 2022 on Friday, Dec. 30 starting at 4 p.m.

The distribution will be held at 12211 Iron Bridge Road in Chester.

The Chesterfield Food Bank also said volunteers are needed to help with the event.