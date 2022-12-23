Arctic blast cancels last Chesterfield Food Bank distribution of the year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Food Bank (CFB) has canceled their last distribution day of the year as an arctic front moves through Friday afternoon.

CFB Assistant Executive Director Nick Jenkins said the decision to cancel the 4 p.m. distribution event on Iron Bridge Road breaks his heart.

“We are talking about serving thousands of people at one distribution. Having to cancel that knowing we are going almost two weeks without a distribution is disheartening. But knowing we are making the right decision gives us the confidence to do that so we can ensure their safety,” Jenkins explained.

Volunteers had been preparing to serve hundreds of families for weeks.

Temperatures will plunge from the 40s into the 20s within a few hours on Friday afternoon as winds will increase with gusts over 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state.

Jenkins feared for the wellbeing of his volunteers that would be forced to stand out in the cold and strong winds. The food bank also has a large parking lot, however it’s wet and muddy due to recent rains.

“As we bring 400 to 500 cars on our lot at any given time during distribution, we are constantly moving those cars forward. If those cars land on ice and go to hit their breaks, they’re going to slide,” Jenkins stated. “We are going to go from a distribution to a huge car pileup. We don’t want to do that. The safety of our clients and volunteers is huge. Even when we have to make tough decisions to cancel a distribution.”

The next distribution event at CFB is Jan. 6.