Small commuter plane traveling from Dulles makes 'hard landing' on Virginia road

A small commuter plane, which took off from Dulles Airport near Washington, DC, has landed on a Virginia roadway, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation in a post on social media.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there were seven people on board the single engine Cessna 208 Caravan, which it said made a “hard landing.”

The agency says it is investigating.

Virginia transportation officials said the plane was blocking all lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway at Arcola Mills Drive.

“At 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway. No injuries have been reported. State Police are on the scene,” the department told CNN in a statement.

“Dulles Airport received reports around 12:50 p.m. of a departed aircraft landing off airport property on a nearby roadway. The aircraft was identified as Southern Airways Express flight 246. Responders from Loudoun County are managing the scene, and Dulles Airport remains open for takeoffs and landings,” the airport said in a statement.

Information from the tracking site FlightAware shows a Cessna Caravan operated by commuter carrier Southern Airways Express with service from Dulles to Lancaster, Pennsylvania only climbed about 800 feet for about two minutes before landing on the roadway.

CNN has reached out to Southern Airways Express for comment.

Radio traffic shows the pilot reporting no injuries, but there is no official word from authorities on the condition of those on board. A Virginia Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the plane seemingly intact, sitting on the roadway surrounded by emergency vehicles.

