Central Virginia Wind Symphony hosting 20th anniversary concert this week

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 8, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Central Virginia Wind Symphony's 20th anniversary concert will take place Friday evening at Cosby High School in Chesterfield County.

The holiday performance features talented high school musicians from across Central Virginia performing a concert of traditional wind band music, Broadway and film music and holiday favorites.

CBS 6 meteorologist Mike Goldberg, who is the musical director of the Central Virginia Wind Symphony, co-founded the group in 2005.

The symphony is comprised of some of the most talented high school musicians in Virginia. Soloist Bianca Bryan will accompany the symphony during the performance.

CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald will host the performance. It will also air on CBS 6 on Saturday,Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

