We asked Virginia voters which issues matter most to them. One came up more than any other.

RICHMOND, Va. — In the days leading to Election Day, CBS 6 anchors went across Central Virginia to ask voters what issues were driving them to the polls to vote in the 2024 election. We spoke to dozens of voters in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, Powhatan, and the Tri-Cities.

Voters were not asked to share the candidates they are voting for — only which issues are important to them.

Nearly 1.9 million Virginians have early voted as of Oct. 30, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. These are some of the issues that matter most to Central Virginians.

More than any other issue, voters we spoke with said the economy — including inflation, high grocery prices, taxes, and jobs — is their top priority heading into the voting booth.

Maria, from Chesterfield County, specifically named rising prices for things like groceries as her main concern.

"They keep going up, but the standard of living is not really catching up with it," she said.

"We didn’t even fill up our cart and spent almost $250," said Robin-Renee, a voter in Hanover County. "We just got little stuff, so that’s a big deal."

A voter in Ashland said creating manufacturing jobs is the issue she thinks about most.

Wade Hines of Henrico County wants to vote someone into office who will help control inflation. And Wesley Mason, also from Henrico County, is getting close to retirement. For that reason and others, the economy is top of mind.

"I want a stronger economy so that my retirement dollars can go further," Mason said.

"The main thing is prices, inflation, and taxes," said a voter in Hopewell. "I mean, when the government gives away the amount of money that they’re giving away, It’s going to come back to the business owners, and it’s going to hit us hard, and it’s going to come back to the residences, because, you know, real estate, taxes … everything’s going to go up."

Earl Meekins, who lives in Henrico, said our democracy is at stake — and that's what motivated him and his wife to cast their vote.

"We want to make the right decision because it’s a very important matter for not only me and my wife but also for our grandchildren and our future," Meekins said.

"There are so many important issues, and the opinions are so divided between the candidates that it’s essential that if you have a feeling one way or the other, that you support the democracy and come out and vote your conscience," said Bruce Slater, who lives in the Willow Lawn neighborhood of Richmond.

David Harless of Henrico believes the most important reason to vote is concern about the survival of democracy in America.

"I’m concerned about going to the polls this year, in part because I think that our voting system is in danger, the ability to vote, and decide who’s going to govern us," Harless said. "That very thing is in danger. You should come out to vote because you want to vote in the future and you want to have a say."

Some voters we spoke with feel motivated to go to the polls to preserve reproductive rights.

"I don't believe in abortion, but [women] should have the right to do whatever, decided what they want to do with their body," said a voter in Colonial Heights. "If the rights are taken, your rights about your body, then take the rights away for something else, and something else... it keeps compounding."

"I definitely favor the restitution of women's right to choose, which we seem to have lost," said a Hanover County voter. "That's important to me. It always has been."

For one Goochland voter, this issue was not only important but personal.

"I have some teenage daughters and some granddaughters," she said. "I want them to have children, nothing happens to them ... abortion is the biggest thing on my mind."

Some voters we spoke with are most concerned with polarization this election season and hope to see change in the future.

"Everyone doesn’t have to agree, but I think that we should be able to have some civil discourse about things we do disagree about that’s not so full of hatred," said Laura Bice, who lives in Henrico.

"We need to get this country on the right track again," said Wayne Turner. "We need to get along like we used to."

"Wouldn't that be nice, where you didn't just ... somebody had a different opinion, then you hate them," said a voter. "That's not right."

Some voters named illegal immigration and border control as their most important issues.

"I'm just against all these people coming across the border, not feeling safe anymore to go out," said a voter in Goochland.

"I’m thinking about who’s going to be the best candidate for ... communities, smaller communities," said a voter in Ashland. "And I think about the environment."

"The housing situation is a really big fix," said a voter in Hopewell. "There are a lot of homes that sit … that’s empty, that’s empty, that’s torn down, that’s torn down. And you wonder, why are these situations happening when you have such a great economy?"

A voter in the Tri-Cities area said voting for a candidate who will preserve basic freedoms is his sole priority.

"That's the main thing on the line. It's just my basic freedom," he said. "The way we were raised, the way we were taught. That's what I'm looking for, the core values. And I see that in one candidate, and that's who I'm going with."

On the local level, several voters named education as one of their most important issues.

"Everything is antiquated," said Suzanne Parker, who lives on Richmond's Northside. "We have a brand new school next to us where we live, and we could use a few more of those."

Robin-Renee in Hanover County wants to be sure her children have access to the resources they need to thrive in school.

"Our older daughter is eight, and she goes to public school, and she receives accommodations," she said. "Really important to me that we maintain that, and that she has access to that, and that teachers are equipped to give her what she needs to be successful in school."

One Chesterfield County voter, who is both a teacher and a father, shared his thoughts on what schools need.

"I think there were a lot of decisions that were made back in COVID that have impacted our kids, so professionally, personally as a father … I think our school system needs to have the resources to help our kids get back to pre-COVID expectations," he said.

Maintaining and improving roads was another issue named by voters.

"Citywide, mostly I would just say education, police, crime, making sure that everybody's getting the funds they need," said Charlie Floyd, who lives in South Richmond. "Roads. Richmond can always use better roads."

"I'd like to see better highways, as far as potholes and things like that," said a voter in Colonial Heights. "That's a local issue for us."

Some Petersburg voters expressed their support for the casino proposal that will appear on their ballot.

If approved, the casino planned for an empty lot off Wagner Road and visible from Interstate 95 could be a $1.4 billion revitalization effort for Petersburg. Officials with the company estimated the casino would generate a $2.8 billion economic boost to the region over the first 10 years and provide the city with $240 million in tax revenues along with job opportunities.

For one voter, the casino proposal is the main issue driving her to the polls.

"At one point in time, Petersburg was rich. It was rich in the land and things they provided for the area, and so I think Petersburg can go back to that economically," she said. "I hope city officials will take advantage of this moment … if Portsmouth can do it, surely Petersburg can do it."

Another voter said he, his friends, and his family are all in strong support of the casino as well.

"I think it’s a big, big plus for Petersburg, because Petersburg is missing out on a lot of different things out here," he said. "And I think that the casino would definitely be a huge plus for Petersburg ... especially if it opened up jobs for the community."

