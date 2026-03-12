Man shot during attempted robbery in Henrico neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery in Highland Springs Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened on Cedar Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Sources say a man walking down the road was approached by a stranger who attempted to rob him, before shooting him in the hand.

The man's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

If you have any information on the incident, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-4810.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

