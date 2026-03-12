Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot during attempted robbery in Henrico neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Police investigate multiple shootings in Central Virginia
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery in Highland Springs Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened on Cedar Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Sources say a man walking down the road was approached by a stranger who attempted to rob him, before shooting him in the hand.

The man's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

If you have any information on the incident, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-4810.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

